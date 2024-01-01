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  • Original filter for air purifier 2000&3000i Series Original filter for air purifier 2000&3000i Series Original filter for air purifier 2000&3000i Series

    Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series Active Carbon filter

    FY2420/30

    Original filter for air purifier 2000&3000i Series

    Original replacement filter for your air purifier: Active Carbon filter effectively removes volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and unpleasant odors for cleaner, fresher indoor air.

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    Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series Active Carbon filter

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    Original filter for air purifier 2000&3000i Series

    Effectively reduces gases and odors

    • Compatible with 2000i and 3000i Series
    • In the box: 1 filter
    • Lifespan of 1 year
    • Original Philips filter
    Compatible with Philips 2000i and 3000i Series

    Compatible with Philips 2000i and 3000i Series

    Replacement filters for Philips 2000i and 3000i Series air purifiers: AC2887,AC2889, AC2892, AC3829. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

    Long life filters up to 1 year

    Long life filters up to 1 year

    The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and costs.

    Original Philips filter for best performance

    Original Philips filter for best performance

    The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.

    Active carbon filter reduces gases and odors

    Active carbon filter reduces gases and odors

    The active carbon filter effectively removes volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and unpleasant odors for cleaner, fresher indoor air

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      AC NanoProtect filter
      Included in the box
      1x filter
      HEPA NanoProtect
      No
      Pre-filter
      No
      Active carbon
      Yes
      Lifetime
      Up to 1 year

    • Performance

      Particle filtration
      Gas and odours

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      362 mm
      Product Weight
      0.262 kg
      Product Width
      276 mm
      Product Length
      10 mm
      Package Length
      21 mm
      Package Width
      292 mm
      Package Height
      380 mm
      Package Weight
      0.557 kg

    • Replacement

      For Philips air purifier(s)
      AC2887, AC2889, AC2892, AC3829

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    • (1) The air flowing through the filter was tested using a NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
    • (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
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