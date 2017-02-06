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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter FY6172/30
  • Packaging photograph Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter
  • Standard Product Photo Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter FY6172/30
  • Packaging photograph Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter

Discontinued

NanoProtect HEPA filter

FY6172/30

Breathe the difference

Double deck of outstanding filter media to ensure doubled superior particle removal performance. Filters 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common alergen, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. Filters ultra fine particles as small as 20nm

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Double performance, double reassurance

Breathe the difference

  • 99.97% 0.3µm particle removal*

  • Remove UFP as small as 20nm**

Innovative structure & process to make the superior filter

87 optimized pleats structure together with German Hankel hot melt to form more than 400 stable filter sections, gives unfolded area about 2.3 m^3. High grade filter seal enabling the filter assembly firmly and guarantee the sealing, not only prevents leakage and ensure all air flows through filter, but also reduces noise.

Special layerd media provides specific filtration technology

Special layerd media provides the combination of specific filtration technology targeting large range of particle sizes. Mechanical & inertial means captures bigger particles, which are more than ~0,5 micron, and diffusion & electrostatic mechanism effectively captures ultra fine particles as small as 20nm.

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