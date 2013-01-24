Home
NanoProtect HEPA filter

FY6172/30
  Breathe the difference
    NanoProtect HEPA filter

    FY6172/30
    Breathe the difference

    Double deck of outstanding filter media to ensure doubled superior particle removal performance. Filters 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common alergen, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. Filters ultra fine particles as small as 20nm

      Breathe the difference

      Double performance, double reassurance

      • 99.97% 0.3µm particle removal*
      • Remove UFP as small as 20nm**

      Innovative structure & process to make the superior filter

      87 optimized pleats structure together with German Hankel hot melt to form more than 400 stable filter sections, gives unfolded area about 2.3 m^3. High grade filter seal enabling the filter assembly firmly and guarantee the sealing, not only prevents leakage and ensure all air flows through filter, but also reduces noise.

      Special layerd media provides specific filtration technology

      Special layerd media provides the combination of specific filtration technology targeting large range of particle sizes. Mechanical & inertial means captures bigger particles, which are more than ~0,5 micron, and diffusion & electrostatic mechanism effectively captures ultra fine particles as small as 20nm.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Korean

