Double deck of active carbon filter provides doubled performance on removal odor and various gases
Double deck of filters provides doubled performance
Mixed active carbon for the purpose of various gases removal with Japan technology inside: 50% coal cokes based active carbon (CC-AC), 50% coconut shell based active carbon and Impregnated carbon process in Japan, targets various gases removal rather than 1 gas type: Coconut palm based AC is consist of Micro pore, which is good for removing gas with small molecular, but coal based AC is consist of Meso pore, good for gas having big molecular.