My Philips Avent Natural or Natural Response nipple collapses
نشرت في 07 October 2024
If you experience a collapsed nipple or the nipple is drawn into the bottle, the anti-colic valve may be blocked or stuck together. Below you will find more information and steps on how to solve this. But first, it is important to know which feeding nipple type you have: Natural or Natural Response.
The new Natural Response nipple can be recognized by the following features:
Slit on the tip of the nipple instead of a hole;
Swirl design around the ‘petals’;
Grey PHILIPS AVENT logo on the bottle.
To check whether you have the original design, Natural, or new, Natural Response nipple, please refer to the illustration below.
In the previous design Natural nipple, the anti-colic valve is located below one of the numbers that is printed on the base of the nipple. Natural nipples have three nipple number indicators on the sides, and the new Natural Response nipples have only one.
Clean the feeding nipples regularly to avoid any blockage in the anti-colic valve. Hold the nipple below the valve and pull the tip firmly, until you see the valve opening.
In case the nipple collapses during feeding, follow the steps below on how you can fix this:
Pull the nipple out of the bottle using your clean fingers or tongs.
Find the valve, located below one of the numbers that is printed on the base of the nipple.
Pull the nipple sideways, ensuring the valve is on top while pulling the nipple sideways. Pull firmly until you see the valve opening.
In the new Natural Response nipple, the anti-colic valve is located opposite the number that is printed on the base of the nipple. Clean the feeding nipples regularly to avoid any blockage in the anti-colic valve. Massage the valve gently between your clean fingers to open it up again. Do not pull the nipple tip too firmly to avoid breakage.