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ضمان لمدة عامين
الكي
جميع السلاسل
Azur مكواة بالبخار
تم إيقافه
الدعم
GC4891/02
الانتقال إلى المتجر
تسجيل الدخول أو إنشاء حساب
ستتمكّن من الوصول إلى الدلائل والدعم المخصص والمزيد غير ذلك على الفور. كذلك، فهو يتميّز بالسرعة والسهولة.
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Azur Steam iron GC4891/02 - English (US)
User Manual Philips Azur Steam iron
الجميع (2)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam/Dry Iron
My Philips Steam Iron does not produce steam
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking
My Philips Steam Iron does not remove creases
الاتصال بشركة Philips
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