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ضمان لمدة عامين

جميع السلاسل

Azur مكواة بالبخار

تم إيقافه

الدعم

Azurمكواة بالبخار

GC4891/02

Azur مكواة بالبخار

تم إيقافه

الانتقال إلى المتجر

تسجيل الدخول أو إنشاء حساب

تسجيل منتجك

ستتمكّن من الوصول إلى الدلائل والدعم المخصص والمزيد غير ذلك على الفور. كذلك، فهو يتميّز بالسرعة والسهولة.

سجّل الآن

الدلائل والمستندات

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Azur Steam iron GC4891/02 - English (US)

  • PDF ملف, 24.7 kB
  • 18 March 2024

User Manual Philips Azur Steam iron

  • PDF ملف, 5.3 MB
  • 16 March 2024

الأسئلة المتداولة

استكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها

الاتصال بشركة Philips

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