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  • 2600W Power tool for ironing
  • 2600W Power tool for ironing
  • 2600W Power tool for ironing
  • 2600W Power tool for ironing

Discontinued

AzurSteam iron

GC4891/02

1 award

2600W Power tool for ironing

This powerful Philips iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Powerful iron with more steam

2600W Power tool for ironing

  • Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost

  • Anodilium soleplate

  • Safety Auto Off

  • 2600 Watts

Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

Excellent gliding, excellent scratch resistance, excellent to clean, excellent durability!

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

Technical Specifications

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