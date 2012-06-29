2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC4891/02
2600W Power tool for ironing
This powerful Philips iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily.
Ironing brand
Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost
Anodilium soleplate
Safety Auto Off
2600 Watts
Excellent gliding, excellent scratch resistance, excellent to clean, excellent durability!
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
Awards
Reviews