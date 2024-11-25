Different countries may use different voltages in their electrical devices. Not using compatible voltage can damage of your device. Always check if your product’s adapter is suitable for certain voltages, by checking the specifications of Philips adapter provided with your product. Our adapters have automatic voltage selection and will show 100 to 240 volts printed on the adapter. This means the adapter is suitable for mains voltages ranging from 100 to 240 volts.

Plug

Even if two countries operate on the same voltage or your adapter is suitable for the voltage used, plugs abroad can have different shapes. Check the type of plug of the country you are visiting. For example, the rectangular US plug does not fit the round shaped European receptacle. A travel adapter will allow you only to plug your appliance into another type of outlet.



Note: Our shavers with build-in revolving pins like: PQ182 and PQ190 are only suitable for mains voltages of 220V.