2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ111/50
Show your style
Click-on Beard Styler complements your Philips SensoTouch or arcitec electric shaver, so you can create the style you want.
SmartClick accessory
5 length settings
The beard & moustache comb allows you to maintain a perfect beard up to 5mm.
Turn your shaver into a trimmer in 2 easy steps. 1. Lift the shaving head out of the shaver; 2. Click on the Beard Styler.
Simply remove the comb to use the precision trimmer with a 0.5mm stubble setting.
1.8
of 5
20
Reviews
Archi
06/10/2018
United Kingdom
Poor comb design.
I have experienced exactly the same problem with the comb attachment as most of the other reviewers of this product. The comb breaks very easily and it is a disgrace that in spite of all these reviews, Philips have not yet made their 'comb' available as an accessory that can be purchased separately. Their repeated condescending responses to the reviews is also intensely irritating. Do you not get the message Philips ? - sell the comb as an individual spare part.
This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/50 beard Styler accessory
This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/50 beard Styler accessory
Mariusz
17/07/2018
United Kingdom
Great trimmer
After reading some of the reviews on here I decided to write my own as I feel the other reviews don't do justice to this product. I bought my Philips rq1195/17 in 2013 so that's 5years of constant usage and not once did the comb break or did I have any issues with it and still have till this day. Not only I trim my beard and I also remove the comb to trim my sideburns. Unless you really start pulling it off really hard/aggressively or drop it on the ground I can't quiet figure out how can it break as I've used it for 5years constantly and never had issues with it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/50 beard Styler accessory
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/50 beard Styler accessory
Green11
08/04/2020
United Arab Emirates
The product good but it damaged quickly i mean it’
I used almost for 6 months One time fell down and broke , i need new one please
This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/50 beard Styler accessory
Date of Use 2019-04-08
This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/50 beard Styler accessory
Date of Use 2019-04-08