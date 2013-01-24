Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

SmartClick

beard Styler accessory

RQ111/50
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Show your style Show your style Show your style
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    SmartClick beard Styler accessory

    RQ111/50
    Find support for this product

    Show your style

    Click-on Beard Styler complements your Philips SensoTouch or arcitec electric shaver, so you can create the style you want. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    SmartClick beard Styler accessory

    Show your style

    Click-on Beard Styler complements your Philips SensoTouch or arcitec electric shaver, so you can create the style you want. See all benefits

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual

      Show your style

      Expand your possibilities

      • SmartClick accessory
      • 5 length settings
      Beard & moustache comb with 5 length settings

      Beard & moustache comb with 5 length settings

      The beard & moustache comb allows you to maintain a perfect beard up to 5mm.

      Clicks on and off with ease

      Clicks on and off with ease

      Turn your shaver into a trimmer in 2 easy steps. 1. Lift the shaving head out of the shaver; 2. Click on the Beard Styler.

      Precision trimmer to create the fine details for your style

      Precision trimmer to create the fine details for your style

      Simply remove the comb to use the precision trimmer with a 0.5mm stubble setting.

      Rounded tips and comb prevent skin irritation

      Rounded tips and comb prevent skin irritation

      The Click-on Beard Styler is designed to trim whiskers extremely short while still protecting your skin.

      Upgrade your shaver for more styles

      Upgrade your shaver for more styles

      The SmartClick beard styler attachment is compatible with all shaver ranges with SmartClick system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Styles
        • Short beard
        • Stubble

      • Cutting system

        Comb type
        5 lengths settings
        Range of length settings
        0.5mm up to 5mm

      • Content

        Packaging
        • Comb
        • Precision trimmer

      • SmartClick attachment

        Fits product type
        • Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx)
        • Shaver series 7000 (S7xxx)
        • SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx)
        • SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx)
        • Arcitec (RQ10xx)

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.