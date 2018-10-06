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Discontinued

SmartClickbeard Styler accessory

RQ111/50

1.8

| (20) Reviews

Show your style

Click-on Beard Styler complements your Philips SensoTouch or arcitec electric shaver, so you can create the style you want.

See all benefits
Compatible products
Shaver S9000 Prestige

Shaver S9000 Prestige
Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

SP9871/22

Expand your possibilities

Show your style

  • SmartClick accessory

  • 5 length settings

Beard & moustache comb with 5 length settings

Beard & moustache comb with 5 length settings

The beard & moustache comb allows you to maintain a perfect beard up to 5mm.

Clicks on and off with ease

Clicks on and off with ease

Turn your shaver into a trimmer in 2 easy steps. 1. Lift the shaving head out of the shaver; 2. Click on the Beard Styler.

Precision trimmer to create the fine details for your style

Precision trimmer to create the fine details for your style

Simply remove the comb to use the precision trimmer with a 0.5mm stubble setting.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.8

of 5

20

Reviews

5

06/10/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Poor comb design.

I have experienced exactly the same problem with the comb attachment as most of the other reviewers of this product. The comb breaks very easily and it is a disgrace that in spite of all these reviews, Philips have not yet made their 'comb' available as an accessory that can be purchased separately. Their repeated condescending responses to the reviews is also intensely irritating. Do you not get the message Philips ? - sell the comb as an individual spare part.

This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/50 beard Styler accessory

This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/50 beard Styler accessory

17/07/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great trimmer

After reading some of the reviews on here I decided to write my own as I feel the other reviews don't do justice to this product. I bought my Philips rq1195/17 in 2013 so that's 5years of constant usage and not once did the comb break or did I have any issues with it and still have till this day. Not only I trim my beard and I also remove the comb to trim my sideburns. Unless you really start pulling it off really hard/aggressively or drop it on the ground I can't quiet figure out how can it break as I've used it for 5years constantly and never had issues with it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/50 beard Styler accessory

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/50 beard Styler accessory

08/04/2020

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

The product good but it damaged quickly i mean it’

I used almost for 6 months One time fell down and broke , i need new one please

This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/50 beard Styler accessory

Date of Use 2019-04-08

This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/50 beard Styler accessory

Date of Use 2019-04-08

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