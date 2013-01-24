Home
Shaver series 5000

Wet and dry electric shaver

SW5700/07
  • Fast, close shave Fast, close shave Fast, close shave
    -{discount-value}

    Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    SW5700/07
      Wield the force!

      • ComfortCut Blade System
      • 5-direction Flex Heads
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

      27 self-sharpening blades. 56000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing - no matter in which direction they're growing.

      5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

      Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

      You'll have 50+ minutes of running time – that's about 17 shaves – on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

      Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

      Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

      All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • ComfortCut Blade System
        • 27 self-sharpening blades
        Contour following
        5-direction Flex Heads
        SkinComfort
        • SkinProtection System
        • AquaTec Wet & Dry

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        Precision trimmer
        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Power

        Run time
        50 min / 17 shaves
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        9  W
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Unplug before use

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Star Wars BB-8

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

