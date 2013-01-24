Other items in the box
- SmartClick precision trimmer
- Luxurious pouch
Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position on a 3-day stubble, even flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.
72 self-sharpening blades. 151000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing - no matter in which direction they're growing.
Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.
Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 20% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo+ mode.
Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.
You'll have 60 minutes of running time - that's about 20 shaves - on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.
Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.
Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.
Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.
All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.
