2 year warranty
Discontinued
Perfection in every pass
The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptionally coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest result.
V-Track blade system PRO
8-direction ContourDetectHeads
SmartClean System Plus
SmartClick beard styler
Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, from 1 day up to 3 day beard and even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer* in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.
Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.
Choose between 3 modes to customize your shave: Sensitive – for a gentle, yet thorough shave. Normal – for a thorough, everyday shave. Fast – for a quick shave that saves you time.
Awards
4.4
of 5
69
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
akhtar
10/11/2019
Saudi Arabia
Verified buyer
This was my 1st experience with electric shaver.
its a nice product and i really love to refer it to my friends and family
Pros
cleaning system is very advance...
Cons
nothing...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/23 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2018-10-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/23 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2018-10-10
My Philip
17/11/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
IT'S THE BEST SHAVER
This shaver is the best I have had it shaves so close and is so easy to use. I am happy to recommend it .
Pros
It shaves close, it is easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2020-10-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2020-10-17
Gordons2
12/10/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great Shaver
Good close shave battery indicator awesome, Cleaner very efficient only down side how often do I have to use the wet electric cleaner
Pros
Great shave good cleaner sterilidrt
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2020-09-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2020-09-12
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023
Cuts up to 20% more hair - versus SensoTouch