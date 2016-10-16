Search terms

Shaver series 5000

Wet and dry electric shaver

XZ5810/70
  Close, Fast Shave
    Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    XZ5810/70
    Close, Fast Shave

    The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits

    The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits

      Close, Fast Shave

      20% more power*

      • MultiPrecision Blade System
      • 5-direction Flex Heads
      • Cleansing brush & P. trimmer
      • SmartClean System

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Stand-by power
        0.1 W

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

      • Shaving Performance

        Turbo+ mode
        Shave with 20% extra power

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 3 level battery indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charging indicator
        • Cleaning indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        • Travel lock indicator

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        5-direction Flex Heads
        Shaving system
        • MultiPrecision Blade System
        • Super Lift & Cut Action
        SkinComfort
        AquaTec Wet & Dry

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        Unplug before use

      • Service

        Cleansing brush RQ560 or RQ563
        Replace every 3-6 months

      • Packaging

        Special
        Giftpack

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Power

        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
        Run time
        50 min / 17 shaves
        Max power consumption
        9 W

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Protective cap
        Pouch
        Travel pouch
        SmartClick
        • Oil-control cleansing brush
        • Precision trimmer
        SmartClean
        • Cleans
        • Charges
        • Lubricates
        • Cleaning cartridge (included)

      • Design

        Color
        Cool black - Mystery black

      What's in the box?

      Packaging photograph

      Other items in the box

      • SmartClick cleansing brush
      • SmartClean system
      • Cleaning cartridge
      • SmartClick precision trimmer

            • 20% more power - compared to not using Turbo+ mode
            • SmartClick cleansing brush - compared to manual cleansing in same condition, according to the results from the external clinical test on 30 candidates and in 3 hours after cleansing

