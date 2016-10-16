Other items in the box
- SmartClick cleansing brush
- SmartClean system
- Cleaning cartridge
- SmartClick precision trimmer
Close, Fast Shave
The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Close, Fast Shave
The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits
Close, Fast Shave
The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Close, Fast Shave
The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits
Power
Service
Service
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Service
Packaging
Design
Power
Power
Accessories
Design
Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories