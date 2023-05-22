Search terms

Shaver S9000 Prestige

Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

SP9871/22
    Ultimate closeness and skin comfort

    Experience an ultimate closeness and skin comfort - even on 7-day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience you always desired. See all benefits

      Ultimate closeness and skin comfort

      with SkinIQ Technology

      • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
      • Hydro SkinGlide coating
      • Ultraflex Suspension system
      • Top-spin digital motor
      • 7 years motor&battery lifetime
      Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

      With up to 165.000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Now reengineered with Guide & Cut System and hardened with nano particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra strong and long lasting sharp edges for an ultimate closeness at all times.

      Adapts to every contour of your face to catch difficult hair

      Fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face catching even difficult hairs. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.

      50% smoother* gliding with Hydro SkinGlide Coating

      Our best protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 500.000 microtech beads with hydrophilic properties per square centimeter, creating smoother gliding on skin by 50%* for maximum skin comfort.

      Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

      The electric shaver has intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

      High-speed shaving efficiency

      Maximum rotations for maximum efficiency, Philips' most advanced digital motor ensures a precise shave no matter the facial contour or hair density.

      Personalize your shave

      Adjust the speed of your shaver and personalize your shaving routine to your own skin and preferences.

      Convenient wireless charging

      Plugging in cords in wet areas is a thing of the past. Simply lay your cordless electric shaver on the Qi charging pad for a wireless charge.

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

      Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

      Change your look with the SmartClick Beard Styler. Choose from 5 length settings to create anything from a perfect stubble to a neatly-trimmed short beard. The Beard Styler's rounded tips and combs are designed to prevent skin irritation.

      Built to last: 7 year motor and battery lifetime

      Our shaver motor and battery are engineered for durability with 7 years motor & battery lifetime, having long lasting power for a powerful shave. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.

      Keeping everything organized and protected

      The S9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a premium storage pouch which also fits your click-on accessories. Ideal for travel or keeping it safe when it's not in use.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

      Digital display with intuitive icons for convenience & ease

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3 digit (%) battery indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

      Click-on nose trimmer for nose & ear hair

      Removes nose and ear hair. Both the ProtecTrim technology and the specially-designed angle of the trimmer ensure an easy and comfortable trim.

      Fully charge your shaver in three hours with Qi charging pad

      Use the Qi charging pad to charge the shaver in three hours. The powerful, lithium-ion battery keeps the shaver going just as strong, for years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        • Beard styler
        • Nose trimmer
        Pouch
        Premium pouch

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Li-ion
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        • Qi-charging pad
        • 3 hours full charge
        • 18 min quick charge

      • Design

        Color
        Bright Chrome
        Finishing
        Timeless elegance
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
        2-year warranty
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        Ultraflex Suspension system
        Shaving system
        • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
        • Hydro SkinGlide Coating
        SkinIQ technology
        • Top-spin digital motor
        • Power Adapt sensor
        • Personal Comfort settings

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Display
        % Battery Level Indicator

      • Durability

        Motor & Battery lifetime
        7 years

          • Compared to non-coated material
