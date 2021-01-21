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  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
  • Breathe easily, sleep peacefully

Discontinued

Series 2000Air humidifier

HU4811/90

4.5

| (30) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

Breathe easily, sleep peacefully

Fill your home with comfortable, clean air. NanoCloud technology humidifies with no white dust or wet spots, and up to 99% less bacteria (1). Moisture is evenly distributed to humidify your whole room effectively.

See all benefits

Humidifies dry air hygienically, day and night

Breathe easily, sleep peacefully

  • Humidifies rooms up to 35 m²

  • 250 ml/h humidification rate

  • Up to 99% less bacteria

Even, effective circulation throughout your room

Even, effective circulation throughout your room

A 360-degree diffuser distributes humidified air evenly through the whole room. Ultra-fine NanoCloud vapor carries further and prevents over-saturation for effective humidification, particularly in larger rooms.

Up to 99% less bacteria with NanoCloud technology (1)

Up to 99% less bacteria with NanoCloud technology (1)

Unique NanoCloud technology uses natural evaporation to emit pure water vapor. NanoCloud’s ultra-fine mist is invisible to the eye and extremely difficult for bacteria or residue to attach to – humidifying the air with up to 99% less bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers. (1)

No white dust or wet floors (4)

No white dust or wet floors (4)

NanoCloud’s invisible mist does not release white dust or leave wet patches in your room (4). Larger droplets emitted by ultrasonic humidifiers may dampen the surroundings and carry minerals that leave white residue on nearby surfaces. NanoCloud particles are too small to carry minerals, effectively preventing residue and stains.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

30

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

2

21/01/2021

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

The product has great features.

Great product. It has a quite sound and nice style. But little big.

Pros

Quite

Cons

A little big

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 2000 HU4811/90 Air humidifier

Date of Use 2020-01-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 2000 HU4811/90 Air humidifier

Date of Use 2020-01-21

11/08/2020

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Verified buyer

New product to me. Good to explore new items

My family bought this product. I liked it in our house. Good to have and use frequenetly

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 2000 HU4811/90 Air humidifier

Date of Use 2020-07-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 2000 HU4811/90 Air humidifier

Date of Use 2020-07-11

13/06/2020

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

My son enjoys his peaceful sleep!

I choose a 5 star rating because I felt a different in my room atmosphere! As my son was allergic to dust and had dry skin, he had a peaceful sleep at night and would wake up fresh in the morning! I would recommend this to all mothers out there!

Pros

It's a silent device!

Cons

The filter is hard to find and expensive.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 2000 HU4811/90 Air humidifier

Date of Use 2020-02-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 2000 HU4811/90 Air humidifier

Date of Use 2020-02-13

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) Compared to standard ultrasonic humidifier modules that do not contain additional technology to reduce bacteria-spreading, tested by independent lab

  2. (2) Tested by GB/T 23332-2018 in third-party laboratory. Initial temperature of 23±2°C and relative humidity of 30±2% RH

  3. (3) Calculated using AHAM HU-1-2016 clause 7.3 based upon the humidification performance tested according to GB/T 23332-2018 in a third-party laboratory

  4. (4) Deposition of minerals on furniture was tested by a third party laboratory over a period of 3 hours according to DIN 44973, IUTA e.V..

  5. (5) Tested by GB 21551.3-2010 in third-party laboratory. Ozone, TVOC, PM10 and UV intensity are below the limitation.

  6. (6) Calculated based on 2L full water tank running at speed one with 150ml/h humidification rate.