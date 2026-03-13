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2 year warranty

All series

Series 2000 Air humidifier

Discontinued

Support

Series 2000Air humidifier

HU4811/90

Series 2000 Air humidifier

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport Philips Series 2000 Air humidifier

  • PDF file, 127 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EDC 506 Frog HU48XX

  • PDF file, 631.7 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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