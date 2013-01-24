Home
Humidification filter

FY2401/30
Overall Rating / 5
      Healthy air, always

      NanoCloud technology with hygienic humidification

      *Upgraded wick doubles the lifetime

      The upgraded wick has 6 months lifetime, which has doubled the lifetime of previous generation wick.

      Sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency

      This 30mm thick wick is made of PET material, with 12 layer honeycomb structure 15662 square centimeter unfolded surface space providing sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        Dark grey

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        0.1  kg
        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        502 x 130 x 30

      • Country of origin

        Country of origin
        China

          • The Lifetime is based on the comparison test with the old wick (Philips HU4102) under the same test condition. The upgraded wick provide double life time of old wick.

