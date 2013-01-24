Healthy air, always
The Philips humidifier wick filter provides sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Healthy air, always
The Philips humidifier wick filter provides sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency
Healthy air, always
The Philips humidifier wick filter provides sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Healthy air, always
The Philips humidifier wick filter provides sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency
The upgraded wick has 6 months lifetime, which has doubled the lifetime of previous generation wick.
This 30mm thick wick is made of PET material, with 12 layer honeycomb structure 15662 square centimeter unfolded surface space providing sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency.
Design and finishing
Weight and dimensions
Country of origin