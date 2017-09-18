CA6704/10
Brew better tasting coffee
Enjoy fresh coffee and not the residues! This product removes coffee oil residues from brewing unit of coffee machine. Please use only Philips coffee oil remover to ensure maximum lifetime and safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances.See all benefits
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Regular maintenance ensures the best taste and aroma from your Philips and Saeco espresso machine.
Our Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results. We recommend to carry out this cycle at least once per month.
Extend the life of your Espresso Machine to enjoy the maximum potential of your appliance. To ensure a perfect performance overtime, clean your appliance every month or after 500 cups of coffee
Please use only Philips consumables to ensure the maximum lifetime and the safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances.
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