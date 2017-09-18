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    Coffee oil remover tablets

    CA6704/10

    Brew better tasting coffee

    Enjoy fresh coffee and not the residues! This product removes coffee oil residues from brewing unit of coffee machine. Please use only Philips coffee oil remover to ensure maximum lifetime and safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances.

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    Coffee oil remover tablets

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    Brew better tasting coffee

    Keep brewing machine clean

    • Same as CA6704/60
    • For 6 uses - Use monthly
    • Prolong machine lifetime
    • Brew better tasting coffee
    Maintains the coffee taste over time

    Maintains the coffee taste over time

    Regular maintenance ensures the best taste and aroma from your Philips and Saeco espresso machine.

    Protects espresso machines against residues clogging

    Protects espresso machines against residues clogging

    Our Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results. We recommend to carry out this cycle at least once per month.

    Regular cleaning prolongs the life of your Espresso Machine

    Regular cleaning prolongs the life of your Espresso Machine

    Extend the life of your Espresso Machine to enjoy the maximum potential of your appliance. To ensure a perfect performance overtime, clean your appliance every month or after 500 cups of coffee

    Only use Philips consumables

    Only use Philips consumables

    Please use only Philips consumables to ensure the maximum lifetime and the safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Accessory
      Primary Material
      Tablets
      Certifications
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Items in pack
      6x1,6g

    • Compatibility

      Machines
      800 series, 1200 series, 2200 series, 3200 series, 4300 series, 4400 series, 5400 series, 5500 series, GranAroma, Xelsis, Semi-Auto

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Package Length
      13.8 cm
      Package Width
      1.2 cm
      Package Height
      6.4 cm

    • Durability

      Packaging
      70% recycled material
      User Manual
      >75% recycled paper
      Expiration date
      3 years of shelf life

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      Germany

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