Regular maintenance ensures the best taste and aroma from your Philips and Saeco espresso machine.
Our Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results. We recommend to carry out this cycle at least once per month.
Extend the life of your Espresso Machine to enjoy the maximum potential of your appliance. To ensure a perfect performance overtime, clean your appliance every month or after 500 cups of coffee
Only use Philips consumables to make sure your machine runs smoothly for longer. Philips consumables are the only recommended consumables for Philips and Saeco machines.
Quantity
6 tablets of 1.6 g
Weight of product
0.1 kg
Country of origin
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions