It’s easy to steam garment s with Steam&Go Plus clothes steamer

If you’re new to steaming clothes, you’ll be surprised how fast and easy it is to do. Steam&Go Plus takes just 45 seconds to heat and is ready to use. Then you can use the handheld steamer vertically and horizontally to refresh clothes. And with a few tips, you’ll steam clothes with ease. Safely steam all fabrics from silk to cashmere, and jackets to pleats.