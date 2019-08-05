2 year warranty
Discontinued
Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
Thanks to the innovative PureSteam technology with quick calc release, StyleTouch Pure garment steamer delivers powerful steam for years to come. Effectively eliminating creases and easy to use, StyleTouch Pure gets you ready in no time!
Ironing brand
1500 W, up to 30 g/min
2-in-1 function
PureSteam technology
StyleMat
Other steamers are easy to lose steam performance over time due to scale build-up. Thanks to the innovative PureSteam technology with quick calc release, the scale does not stick to the heater and is easy to remove. It is so effective that the steam is powerful for years to come.
Steam your clothes vertically without using an ironing board, or give them a finishing crisp touch by steaming horizontally on any straight surface around you. Due to it's unique internal design this steamer will generate powerful continuous steam even in horizontal position. Especially useful for tricky areas, like collars or cuffs.
Ready to steam in no time. Just plug it in, wait for less than 1 minute... steam & go!
Awards
4.6
of 5
28
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Lichfield1Love
05/08/2019
United Kingdom
Buy this product. You won't regret it.
Had this garment steamer for under 6 months and I am happy to have paid extra for what, I think, is a high quality, high performance product. Quick to heat up, so easy to use. I've got the knack and now I rarely use an iron. I thoroughly recommend this particular hand held garment steamer. Thank you Philips for making my life easier. x
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC442/67 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC442/67 Garment Steamer
hay18
09/05/2018
United Kingdom
Handy for quick touch ups
[Employee of philipsglobal] I've found this product to be a lifesaver in the mornings when I need to iron tops for work but don't have time to get the ironing board out! The steamer looks sleek and stylish and is really easy to use. Most creases from clothes being packed in the wardrobe disappear quickly and easily once you learn the best way to use the steamer. Granted it won't get all the deep creases out like an iron but it certainly does the job. I would definitely recommend this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC442/67 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC442/67 Garment Steamer
Tiger12
09/05/2018
United Kingdom
Handy for quick touch ups
[Employee of philipsglobal] I've found this product to be a lifesaver in the mornings when I need to iron tops for work but don't have time to get the ironing board out! The steamer looks sleek and stylish and is really easy to use. Most creases from clothes being packed in the wardrobe disappear quickly and easily once you learn the best way to use the steamer. Granted it won't get all the deep creases out like an iron but it certainly does the job. I would definitely recommend this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC442/67 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC442/67 Garment Steamer