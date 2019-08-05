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2 year warranty

All series

  • Your new wardrobe Essential
  • Your new wardrobe Essential
  • Your new wardrobe Essential
  • Your new wardrobe Essential
  • Your new wardrobe Essential
  • Your new wardrobe Essential
  • Your new wardrobe Essential
  • Your new wardrobe Essential
  • Your new wardrobe Essential
  • Your new wardrobe Essential

Discontinued

Handheld garment steamer

GC440/46

4.6

| (28) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Your new wardrobe Essential

Thanks to the innovative PureSteam Technology and quick calc release, the new StyleTouch garment steamer ensures powerful steam performance for years to come! Quick, safe & easy, it is perfect for last minute ironing and delicate clothes.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Ideal for quick touch-ups and delicate clothes

Your new wardrobe Essential

  • 1500W, up to 28g/min

  • PureSteam technology

  • XL water tank

  • 2-in-1 function

PureSteam technology for consistent powerful steam over time

PureSteam technology for consistent powerful steam over time

PureSteam technology is an innovative technology that prevents calc from building up around the steamer's engine. It enables consitent powerful steam for years to come.

2-in-1 vertical & horizontal steaming for better results

2-in-1 vertical & horizontal steaming for better results

The 2-in-1 function enables both vertical and horizontal steaming. When steaming horizontally on a flat surface, you can achieve better results especially on tricky ares like collars and cuffs.

Ready in 60 seconds

Ready in 60 seconds

Ready to steam in no time. Just plug it in, wait for less than 1 minute... steam & go!

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

28

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

05/08/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Buy this product. You won't regret it.

Had this garment steamer for under 6 months and I am happy to have paid extra for what, I think, is a high quality, high performance product. Quick to heat up, so easy to use. I've got the knack and now I rarely use an iron. I thoroughly recommend this particular hand held garment steamer. Thank you Philips for making my life easier. x

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC442/67 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC442/67 Garment Steamer

09/05/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Handy for quick touch ups

[Employee of philipsglobal] I've found this product to be a lifesaver in the mornings when I need to iron tops for work but don't have time to get the ironing board out! The steamer looks sleek and stylish and is really easy to use. Most creases from clothes being packed in the wardrobe disappear quickly and easily once you learn the best way to use the steamer. Granted it won't get all the deep creases out like an iron but it certainly does the job. I would definitely recommend this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC442/67 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC442/67 Garment Steamer

09/05/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Handy for quick touch ups

[Employee of philipsglobal] I've found this product to be a lifesaver in the mornings when I need to iron tops for work but don't have time to get the ironing board out! The steamer looks sleek and stylish and is really easy to use. Most creases from clothes being packed in the wardrobe disappear quickly and easily once you learn the best way to use the steamer. Granted it won't get all the deep creases out like an iron but it certainly does the job. I would definitely recommend this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC442/67 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC442/67 Garment Steamer

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.