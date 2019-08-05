This product came well packaged and was very easy to setup and start using. The instructions were simple and clear. The styling is kind of modern retro and it can be used left or right handed. The water reservoir is easy to fill from the tap but can spill over if you're too quick. Steam is made and it's ready to use within a minute. The protective pad supplied fits over a hanger and can accommodate a mans shirt or short dress. You can use the steamer vertically or flat on, for example, a table, countertop or bed (be sure to use a protective layer). I used it on a variety of garments shirts, dresses, shorts, underwear, jackets and with a lot of different fabrics - natural and man-made. Creases mostly disappeared within seconds. Some combinations of deep crease and a particular fabric would still need the iron but not many. You will quickly learn the techniques for stretching and steaming the garments and how much, and when, to press. For super crisp results nothing will beat an iron but for quick refreshing of items than have been stored in tightly packed rails, or folded in drawers, or just out of the drier this steamer is fantastically useful. At 1035g dry weight you could take it travelling to perk up outfits for business without difficulty. I will definitely use this until it wears out. I'm a believer now.