Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Products
SCF430/10 Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump NEW
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
View product

Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump

SCF430/10

How do I prevent the milk from leaking after pumping?

If you experience slight leaking at the end of the pumping session when you remove the pump from the breast, see below for a solution that will help prevent this from happening:
 

Lean slightly forward when removing the pump from the breast

At the end of the pumping session, when the amount of milk expressed from the breast begins to decrease, the pressure of the milk coming out of the nipple also decreases, which means that the milk does not get as far in the cushion as in the beginning of the session. To avoid your milk dripping out of the cushion when you remove it from the breast, try leaning slightly forward. This will ensure that the rest of the milk flows into the right direction and does not stay in the cushion. You can then carefully pour this milk into the bottle after removing the pump body from the bottle.

If you still experience leaking after a pumping session, please contact us for further assistance. 

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF430/10 .

Troubleshooting

Other faults (2)

Looking for information about a different product?

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.