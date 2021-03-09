At the end of the pumping session, when the amount of milk expressed from the breast begins to decrease,

the pressure of the milk coming out of the nipple also decreases, which means that the milk does not get as far in the cushion as in the beginning of the session. To avoid your milk dripping out of the cushion when you remove it from the breast, try leaning slightly forward. This will ensure that the rest of the milk flows into the right direction and does not stay in the cushion. You can then carefully pour this milk into the bottle after removing the pump body from the bottle.