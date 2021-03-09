My Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump has too much suction
If the suction of your Philips Avent breast pump does not meet your needs, there might be a simple way to fix this. Just follow our suggestions below.
Suggestions on how to decrease suction:
- Make sure you only use the parts that belong to this type of pump – do not mix up the parts with other parts from Philips Avent breast pumps. Even if they look very similar, they are not all the same and mixing them up can cause the pump to not function as designed.
- Make sure you have assembled the breast pump with the soft, adaptive cushion. Not using the cushion can result in too much suction.
- When using a breast pump for the first time, you may experience the suction level as too high at first. Practicing can help.
- Try depressing the handle only halfway when expressing. You do not need to push the handle all the way down in order to achieve suction. You can regulate the suction the pump gives by depressing the handle more or less, giving you complete control over the amount of suction that works best for you. If you continue to have trouble using the breast pump, contact your lactation specialist.
If these suggestions did not help decrease the suction of your Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump, please contact us for further assistance.