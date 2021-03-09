Make sure you only use the parts that belong to this type of pump – do not mix up the parts with other parts from Philips Avent breast pumps. Even if they look very similar, they are not all the same and mixing them up can cause the pump to not function as designed.

Make sure you have assembled the breast pump with the soft, adaptive cushion. Not using the cushion can result in too much suction.

When using a breast pump for the first time, you may experience the suction level as too high at first. Practicing can help.

