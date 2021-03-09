Home
SCF430/10 Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump NEW
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump

SCF430/10

How do I store breast milk expressed with my Philips Avent Breast Pump?

If you are wondering what is the best way to store your breast milk after expression, please read the instructions below.
 

Instructions for storing your breast milk.

1. To store the breast milk: close the bottle with the sealing disc and the screw ring.
2. To prepare the bottle for feeding your baby: place a feeding nipple in a screw ring and screw the assembled screw ring onto the bottle. Seal the feeding nipple with the bottle cap.
3. Disassemble and clean all the parts that have been in contact with breast milk as soon as possible after pumping.

Note: For safe use of bottles, please read the user manual (provided separately).
Warning: Refrigerate or freeze expressed milk immediately, label with date and time, or keep it at a room temperature of up to 77 °F (25 °C) for a maximum of 4 hours before you feed your baby.

Instructions for storing your breast milk:
  1. Write the date on the storage container. Include your child‘s name if you are giving the milk to a child care provider.
  2. Gently swirl the container to mix the cream part of the breast milk that may rise to the top back into the rest of the milk. Do not shake the milk. This can make some of the milk’s valuable parts break down.
  3. If possible, refrigerate or chill milk right after it is pumped. You can put it in the refrigerator, place it in a cooler or insulated cooler pack, or freeze it in small (2 to 4 ounce/ 60 to 120ml) batches for later feedings.
  4. Pumped milk at room temperature is fine without being refrigerated for up to 4 hours after pumping.
You will find guidelines for storing breast milk below.

If you are still having difficulty storing your breast milk, please contact us for further assistance. 

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF430/10 .

    Philips values and respects your privacy.

