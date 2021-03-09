1. Insert the white valve into the pump body from underneath. Push the valve in as far as possible (Figure 1).

2. Screw the pump body clockwise onto the bottle until it is securely fixed (Figure 2).

3. Insert the stem in the silicone diaphragm. Make sure the stem is pushed through until the end (Figure 3).

4. Insert the silicone diaphragm into the pump body from above. Make sure it fits securely around the rim by pressing down with your fingers to ensure a perfect seal (Figure 4).

5. Attach the handle onto the diaphragm with stem by hooking the hole in the handle over the end of the stem. Push down the handle onto the pump body until it clicks into place (Figure 5).