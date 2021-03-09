Home
SCF430/10 Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump NEW
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump

SCF430/10

How to assemble the Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump

If you want to know on how to assemble your Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump please read the instructions below:

Note: Make sure you have cleaned and disinfected the parts of the breast pump that come into contact with milk
 

Instructions for assembling the Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump

1. Insert the white valve into the pump body from underneath. Push the valve in as far as possible (Figure 1).
2. Screw the pump body clockwise onto the bottle until it is securely fixed (Figure 2).
3. Insert the stem in the silicone diaphragm. Make sure the stem is pushed through until the end (Figure 3).
4. Insert the silicone diaphragm into the pump body from above. Make sure it fits securely around the rim by pressing down with your fingers to ensure a perfect seal (Figure 4).
5. Attach the handle onto the diaphragm with stem by hooking the hole in the handle over the end of the stem. Push down the handle onto the pump body until it clicks into place (Figure 5).
6. Place the cushion into the pump body and make sure that the rim covers the pump body. Push in the inner part of the cushion into the funnel against the line indicated with an arrow and make sure the edges of the cushion are properly sealed around the pump body (Figure 6).

If you are still having trouble assembling your Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump after following these instructions, please contact us for further assistance. 
 

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF430/10 .

