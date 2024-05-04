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ضمان لمدة عامين
منقي الهواء وجهاز مرطب للهواء
جميع السلاسل
Series 2000 جهاز ترطيب الهواء
تم إيقافه
الدعم
HU4811/30
الانتقال إلى المتجر
تسجيل الدخول أو إنشاء حساب
ستتمكّن من الوصول إلى الدلائل والدعم المخصص والمزيد غير ذلك على الفور. كذلك، فهو يتميّز بالسرعة والسهولة.
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Series 2000 Air humidifier HU4811/30 - English (US)
User Manual Philips Series 2000 Air humidifier HU4811/30
There are white/yellow spots on my Philips Humidifier’s filter
My Philips Air Purifier produces a bad or unpleasant smell
The water tank of my Philips Humidifier is leaking
My Philips Air Humidifier makes too much noise
My Philips Air Humidifier stopped working
الاتصال بشركة Philips
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