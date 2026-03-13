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ضمان لمدة عامين

جميع السلاسل

Viva Collection Airfryer حجم XXL

تم إيقافه

الدعم

Viva CollectionAirfryer حجم XXL

HD9630/24

Viva Collection Airfryer حجم XXL

تم إيقافه

الانتقال إلى المتجر

تسجيل الدخول أو إنشاء حساب

تسجيل منتجك

ستتمكّن من الوصول إلى الدلائل والدعم المخصص والمزيد غير ذلك على الفور. كذلك، فهو يتميّز بالسرعة والسهولة.

سجّل الآن

الدلائل والمستندات

User Manual Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL

  • PDF ملف, 12.3 MB
  • 13 March 2026

يستخدم جهاز Airfryer حجم XXL من Philips الهواء الساخن لقلي طعامك المفضّل من دون إضافة الزيت أو باستخدام كمية قليلة منه. وقد تم تصميم تقنية Twin TurboStar الجديدة لإزالة الدهون من الطعام للاستمتاع بأكثر طريقة صحية للقلي لك ولعائلتك.

  • PDF ملف
  • 22 October 2026

الأسئلة المتداولة

استكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها

الاتصال بشركة Philips

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