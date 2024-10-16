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The coating of my Philips Airfryer’s pan or basket peels off

نشرت في 16 October 2024
If you notice that the coating of your Philips Airfryer is peeling off, there can be a reason. Please read along the following lines to solve this yourself.
Some spots can appear inside the pan or basket of your Philips Airfryer due to incidental scratching or touching of the coating (e.g. during cleaning with harsh cleaning tools and/or while inserting the basket). This is not harmful in any way as all materials used in your Philips Airfryer are food-safe.

Note: Please avoid cleaning your airfryer with harsh cleaning tools (e.g. metal scrubbers, hard brushes) and insert the basket gently.
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