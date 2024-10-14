Please follow the steps below to clean the inside/heating element of your airfryer:

Unplug your Philips Airfryer and make sure it is not hot. Remove the basket and the pan. To avoid scratches, place a soft cloth, and put the appliance upside down on it to reach the heating element. Use a soft sponge with hot water to clean the inside and heating element of the appliance. If necessary, food residues stuck to the heating element can be removed with a soft to a medium bristle brush. Do not use a steel wire brush or a hard bristle brush, as this might damage the coating of the heating element. After cleaning your Philips Airfryer, put the appliance back to the upright position and turn it on and let it run for a few minutes without any food in it. Loosen residues which could not be wiped off will now be caught in the pan.

Note: The area behind the heating element can be reached with a flexible brush.

Note: The pan and basket of your Philips Airfryer are dishwasher-proof.

CTN