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ضمان لمدة عامين

جميع السلاسل

Essential مقلاة Airfryer حجم XL

تم إيقافه

الدعم

Essentialمقلاة Airfryer حجم XL

HD9260/94

Essential مقلاة Airfryer حجم XL

تم إيقافه

الانتقال إلى المتجر

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ستتمكّن من الوصول إلى الدلائل والدعم المخصص والمزيد غير ذلك على الفور. كذلك، فهو يتميّز بالسرعة والسهولة.

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الدلائل والمستندات

User Manual Philips Essential Airfryer XL

  • PDF ملف, 4.1 MB
  • 13 March 2026

استبدل الزيت بالهواء. إن Airfryer من Philips هو جهاز القلي بالهواء الوحيد المزوّد بتقنية Rapid Air الفائقة لقلي مأكولاتك المفضّلة بدون إضافة الزيت أو باستخدام كمية قليلة منه، مع دهون أقل بنسبة تصل إلى 90%. تلذّذ بمأكولات مقرمشة أكثر بفضل تقنية Rapid Air من Philips مع تدفق هواء أسرع بـ 7 مرات.

  • PDF ملف
  • 22 October 2026

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الاتصال بشركة Philips

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