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ضمان لمدة عامين

جميع السلاسل

Epilator Series 8000 آلة لإزالة الشعر قابلة للاستخدام الجاف والمبلل

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الدعم

Epilator Series 8000آلة لإزالة الشعر قابلة للاستخدام الجاف والمبلل

BRE700/01

Epilator Series 8000 آلة لإزالة الشعر قابلة للاستخدام الجاف والمبلل

تم إيقافه

الانتقال إلى المتجر

الاستفادة إلى أقصى حد من منتجك

  • مقطع فيديو يشرحكيفية استخدام جهاز إزالة الشعر من السلسلة 8000 وكيفية إزالة الشعر بها وكيفية تجفيفها
    مقطع فيديو يشرحكيفية استخدام جهاز إزالة الشعر من السلسلة 8000 وكيفية إزالة الشعر بها وكيفية تجفيفها
  • Video zum Epilierer der 8000er-Serie
    Video zum Epilierer der 8000er-Serie

تسجيل منتجك

احصل على ضمان ممتد

سجل خلال 90 يومًا من تاريخ الشراء واحصل على ضمان ممتد (قد تنطبق الشروط).

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الدلائل والمستندات

إعلان التوافق الخاص للمملكة المتحدة - English (US)

  • الإصدار: 1
  • PDF ملف, 143.8 kB
  • 9 February 2026

دليل المستخدم

  • الإصدار: 2
  • PDF ملف, 5.1 MB
  • 20 November 2025

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