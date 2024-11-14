المنتجاتالدعم
ar/en

تبدأ أنماط الحياة الصحية من هنا. سجّل الآن واحصل على مزايا حصرية.

ضمان لمدة عامين

الصفحة الرئيسية للدعم

الدعم في Philips

My Philips Epilator is not charging

If you are having trouble charging your Philips Epilator find out here how to solve this issue yourself.

تنطبق المعلومات الواردة في هذه الصفحة على الطرازات التالية: BRE700/01, BRE740/11, BRE720/01. انقر هنا لعرض المزيد من أرقام المنتجات  ›

الأسئلة المتداولة

ارتباطات مفيدة أخرى

هل تحتاج إلى الدعم مع المنتج؟

الضمان

الاتصال بشركة Philips

تسرّنا مساعدتك

هل تبحث عن شيء آخر؟

اكتشف كل خيارات الدعم من Philips

الصفحة الرئيسية للدعم