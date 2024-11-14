المنتجاتالدعم
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الصفحة الرئيسية للدعم

الدعم في Philips

My skin is irritated after using my Philips epilator

Epilating pulls out hair from the root. Some after-effects like itchiness, redness or tightness after using your Philips epilator are normal, especially if you have sensitive skin. You may also see small bumps on your skin or experience a burning sensation. This goes away with time and is nothing to worry about.

Try our tips below to help prevent or reduce these side-effects or see the video below on how to properly use your epilator on dry skin. If your skin irritation lasts longer than 3 days, then please consult your doctor.

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