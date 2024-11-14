My skin is irritated after using my Philips epilator

ضمان لمدة عامين
تنطبق المعلومات الواردة في هذه الصفحة على الطرازات التالية: BRE700/01, BRE740/11, BRE720/01. انقر هنا لعرض المزيد من أرقام المنتجات ›
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
Can epilating damage lymphatic vessels in my armpit?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?
Should I use my Philips epilator/Ladyshave with wet or dry skin?
Can I use my Philips Grooming/Beauty product abroad?
How do I charge my Philips Epilator?
How do I use the attachments of my Philips Epilator?