My Philips Epilator is not working

Most wet and dry epilators can only be used cordless. For safety reasons, these epilators do not switch on while they are connected to an electric socket. Unplug your epilator from the main switch and try turning it on again. See the video below on how to properly use your epilator on dry skin.
Pushing the product too hard on your skin may activate the internal protection system of the device. Applying intense pressure may cause skin irritation, warming of the device, or cause it to turn off. Apply gentle pressure and do not push too hard on the skin.
While epilating, stretch the skin and move the epilating head slowly over the skin, allowing the discs to catch the hair. For best results, move the appliance against the direction of hair growth while ensuring the head is in complete contact with the skin.
Always check the epilator head for cleanliness and damage. Ensure the battery is charged. See the video below on how to properly use your Philips epilator on wet skin.
If your rechargeable epilator stops working during use or is running slower than usual, it might be that it needs to be recharged. Check the charging light of your epilator. If they are flashing orange, it means the epilator needs to be recharged. Charge your epilator for at least 1.5 hours and then try using it again.
Please note that charging instructions may vary per epilator model. For detailed instructions please check your user manual or contact us.
Make sure that the power outlet where you are charging or running your epilator on, is working. Try charging or running the epilator in a different electric socket to see if this works.
Make sure the power cable is completely inserted in the small socket at the bottom of the epilator.
Make sure that you are using the original Philips charger and/or cable which came with your epilator. If you do not have the original charger or cable anymore then you can buy a new from from our Philips webshop.
It can be that something is stuck in the head of your epilator, which causes it to stop working. Check the epilator head and clean it properly. The overload protection can also be activated if you press your epilator too hard against your skin. Be gentle and just glide it over your body.
It may be that the overheat protection on your epilator has been activated. When this happens you will see red lights flashing on your epilator and it will stop working.
In this case, let the epilator cool down and turn it back on after a minute or so. If it still does not turn on and the red lights start flashing again, it means it has not cooled down properly and you should wait a bit longer.
If you have tried the tips above and are still not satisfied with the results of your Philips Epilator, then please contact us.
تنطبق المعلومات الواردة في هذه الصفحة على الطرازات التالية:BRE700/01, BRE740/11, BRE720/01. انقر هنا لعرض المزيد من أرقام المنتجات ›