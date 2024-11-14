المنتجاتالدعم
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الدعم في Philips

My Philips Epilator is not working

Most wet and dry epilators can only be used cordless. For safety reasons, these epilators do not switch on while they are connected to an electric socket. Unplug your epilator from the main switch and try turning it on again. See the video below on how to properly use your epilator on dry skin.
 

تنطبق المعلومات الواردة في هذه الصفحة على الطرازات التالية: BRE700/01, BRE740/11, BRE720/01. انقر هنا لعرض المزيد من أرقام المنتجات  ›

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