المنتجاتالدعم
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ضمان لمدة عامين

الصفحة الرئيسية للدعم

الدعم في Philips

Should I use my Philips epilator/Ladyshave with wet or dry skin?

The purpose of epilating and shaving is to create silky smooth skin without irritation. You may use the products to epilate or shave areas such as your legs, arms and bikini line. Epilating is not suitable for the intimate area (the outside and inside of outer labia), we advise to only use a trimmer or the shaver with comb attached.

If you are wondering whether this can be accomplished using a dry or wet method, please read the tips below or watch the video for helpful advice.

 

تنطبق المعلومات الواردة في هذه الصفحة على الطرازات التالية: BRE700/01, BRE740/11, BRE720/01. انقر هنا لعرض المزيد من أرقام المنتجات  ›

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