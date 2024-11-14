Should I use my Philips epilator/Ladyshave with wet or dry skin?

Showerproof appliances provide a comfortable result in or out of the shower. Such products are water-resistant so they can also be used and rinsed with water.



It is important to check the appliance head to see if it is not dirty, damaged or worn out. A faulty appliance head will cause the product’s performance to decline or even skin irritation. If it is damaged it needs to be replaced immediately.



Use the appliance on clean skin. We advise to exfoliate your skin 1 day before epilating or shaving. This removes the dead skin around your hair follicles, makes it easier to remove hair and reduces possible ingrown hairs.



Try and see what works best for you.

