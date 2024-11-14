My Philips epilator does not remove hair properly

Pushing the product too hard on your skin may activate the internal protection system of the device. Applying intense pressure may cause skin irritation, warming of the device, or cause it to turn off. Apply gentle pressure and do not push too hard on the skin.



While epilating, stretch the skin and move the epilating head slowly over the skin, allowing the discs to catch the hair. For best results, move the appliance against the direction of hair growth while ensuring the head is in complete contact with the skin.



Always check the epilator head for cleanliness and damage. Ensure the battery is charged. See the video below on how to properly use your epilator on wet skin.

