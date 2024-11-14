My Philips epilator does not remove hair properly

If your Philips epilator is not removing your body hair completely, follow our tips to improve the performance of your device or watch the video below on how to properly use your epilator on dry skin.
For your epilator to remove your hair properly, its important to hold it at the right angle.
Check your epilator's model number. If it starts with BRE610 or BRE630 then hold the epilator upright at a 90° angle to your skin. For other model numbers, its better to hold the epilator a bit tilted at a 75° angle. For more detailed usage instructions please check the user manual of your epilator model.
Move the epilating head slowly over the skin while epilating, to allow the discs to catch the hair. For the best result, move the appliance against the direction of hair growth, making sure the head is in full contact with the skin.
Before using your epilator always inspect its head to make sure it looks clean. If you see some hair or debris stuck in the epilating discs of the epilator remove them and wash the head before use. Also make sure your skin is clean and dry before epilating.
The optimal hair length for epilating is 3 - 4 mm. If your hair is longer than that, use the trimming attachment of your epilator to shorten the length of your hair. If your epilator does not come with a trimming comb, shave your hair and then wait for 7 days for the hair to grow long enough to be epilated.
Pushing the product too hard on your skin may activate the internal protection system of the device. Applying intense pressure may cause skin irritation, warming of the device, or cause it to turn off. Apply gentle pressure and do not push too hard on the skin.
While epilating, stretch the skin and move the epilating head slowly over the skin, allowing the discs to catch the hair. For best results, move the appliance against the direction of hair growth while ensuring the head is in complete contact with the skin.
Always check the epilator head for cleanliness and damage. Ensure the battery is charged. See the video below on how to properly use your epilator on wet skin.
If you have tried the tips above and are still not satisfied with the results of your Philips epilator, then please contact us.
تنطبق المعلومات الواردة في هذه الصفحة على الطرازات التالية:BRE700/01, BRE740/11, BRE720/01. انقر هنا لعرض المزيد من أرقام المنتجات ›