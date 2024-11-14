المنتجاتالدعم
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الدعم في Philips

My Philips epilator does not remove hair properly

If your Philips epilator is not removing your body hair completely, follow our tips to improve the performance of your device or watch the video below on how to properly use your epilator on dry skin.
 

تنطبق المعلومات الواردة في هذه الصفحة على الطرازات التالية: BRE700/01, BRE740/11, BRE720/01. انقر هنا لعرض المزيد من أرقام المنتجات  ›

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