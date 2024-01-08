ضمان لمدة عامين
تم إيقافه
الدعم
BG3015/13
تم إيقافه
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
Can I use my Philips Groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I use my Philips Grooming/Beauty product abroad?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
How do I clean my Philips Groomer?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I change the length settings of my Philips Groomer?
How do I charge my Philips Groomer?
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
The battery of my Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper drains out quickly
My Philips Groomer is not charging
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
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