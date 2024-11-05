My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
If your Groomer or Clipper makes a weird noise, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.
We recommend you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next.
Your groomer requires regular cleaning to function properly. Hair or debris can get stuck in the device and affect its performance.
Before cleaning your groomer determine if it is washable or is only suitable for dry cleaning.
Washable groomers These have a tap or shower symbol printed on them. To clean these devices, take off the attachments and cutter and clean the area underneath it with water. Do not use soapy water or any cleaning detergents, as this can remove the protective grease on the cutter and effect its performance. Wash and dry the attachments separately before reattaching them to the groomer.
Non-washable groomers These devices have a crossed-out tap symbol printed on them. These appliances cannot be washed with water. When you remove the attachments, clean the area underneath it with the small brush provided with it or use a cotton swab.
Non-washable groomers with washable attachments Some Philips Trimmers are not washable, however, their attachments can be washed. For these devices take off the attachments to wash them off. Make sure the attachments are completely dry before putting them back on the groomer. Watch the instructional video below to learn how to clean such devices.
For more detailed instructions of your particular model refer to the user manual.
It can be that your groomer has not been assembled properly, which is causing it to make a strange noise. Take off the trimming or cutting attachments that you are using, and put them on again. Follow the instructions mentioned in your user manual.
We recommend oiling your groomer every six weeks. You can apply a few drops of oil on the teeth of the cutting element of your groomer. You can use the oil provided in the packaging or any other sewing machine oil.
If your groomer is running low on battery, then it may sound odd to you. Please fully recharge your device before any further use. In case your groomer runs on disposable AA batteries, it might be time to replace the batteries. When replacing the batteries make sure you use the appropriate batteries for the device as mentioned in the user manual. Do not mix different types or old and new batteries. When putting in the batteries make sure the + and - poles point in the right direction. If the advice above does not solve your problem, then contact us for further help.
If none of these tips help, your Groomer or Clipper may be damaged internally. We recommend that you request a repair or exchange for your Groomer or Clipper.
تنطبق المعلومات الواردة في هذه الصفحة على الطرازات التالية:BG1024/16, BT3232/15, BG3017/01. انقر هنا لعرض المزيد من أرقام المنتجات ›