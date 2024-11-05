المنتجاتالدعم
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الصفحة الرئيسية للدعم

الدعم في Philips

My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working

If your Hair Groomer or Clipper is not working, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.

We recommend you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next. 

تنطبق المعلومات الواردة في هذه الصفحة على الطرازات التالية: BG1024/16, BT3232/15, BG3017/01. انقر هنا لعرض المزيد من أرقام المنتجات  ›

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