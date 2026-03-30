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  • Set the vibe, love the fit Set the vibe, love the fit Set the vibe, love the fit

    True wireless headphones

    TAT3000BK/97

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Set the vibe, love the fit

    Listen freely with true wireless earbuds that feel lighter, fit better, and sound rich, warm, and detailed. Adaptive Noise Canceling responds to your surroundings, while Cafe and Lounge modes let your music hang back and set the vibe.

    See all benefits

    Available in:

    True wireless headphones

    Similar products

    See all Noise-cancelling

    Set the vibe, love the fit

    • Small buds. Comfort fit.
    • Adaptive Noise Canceling
    • 6-mic technology
    • Detailed, natural sound

    Detailed sound, comfort fit, and Spatial Audio modes

    SecureFit textured ear tips bring you a fit that feels lighter and more comfortable, while creating a good seal for even better sound. Philips Spatial Audio features include Cafe and Lounge modes, which make your music sound like part of the background ambience: great for focusing on a task while listening.

    Immerse freely with Adaptive Noise Canceling

    Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear what’s going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.

    Stable Bluetooth® multipoint connection and Auracast™

    Bluetooth® 6.0 ensures a fast, steady connection, and support for Auracast™ lets you listen to public broadcasts on your travels. You can connect to two Bluetooth® devices at once and manage connected devices via our app—plus Microsoft Swift Pair makes life easy for Windows users.

    6-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places

    These headphones boast a six-mic setup, and three of those mics plus an AI noise-reduction algorithm combine to bring you super-clear calls. Even if you’re in a busy cafe, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t be distracted by what’s going on around you.

    IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

    Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means these earbuds are splash resistant so they don’t mind a little rain! Wearing them on a particularly hot day? They won’t mind a little sweat either.

    Up to 48 hours play time. Pocket-sized charging case

    With noise canceling off, you get 12 hours play time from a full charge and an extra 36 hours from the pocket-sized charging case (with noise canceling on you get 8 hours and an extra 24 from the case). For a quick boost, 10 minutes gives you an extra 2 hours. The case can be charged via USB-C.

    Philips Headphones app. Customize your experience

    Feel like your music’s missing something? Our companion app features EQ, an intuitive equalizer that lets you tweak the sound and explore different EQ settings using your fingertips. You can also use the app to activate Dynamic Bass, manage connected devices, update firmware, and more.

    Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

    The custom drivers in these headphones are tuned to Philips sound signature, which brings you warm, natural sound with deep bass. Whatever you’re listening to, you’ll love what you hear.

    GRS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

    We use post-consumer recycled plastics in our products, and our packaging is made from FSC-certified recycled carboard with inserts printed on recycled paper.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      10 mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      5 mW
      Sensitivity
      106 dB (1K Hz, 179 mv)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      6.0
      Bluetooth profiles
      • HFP
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      • SBC
      • LC3

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      26.50  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      23.00  cm
      Gross weight
      3.05  kg
      Height
      22.50  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 17941 4
      Nett weight
      1.57  kg
      Tare weight
      1.48  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Water resistance
      IPX4
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Touch
      Google Fast Pair
      Yes
      Microsoft Swift Pair
      Yes

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      12.30  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      10.05  cm
      Height
      10.00  cm
      Nett weight
      0.20  kg
      Gross weight
      0.336  kg
      Tare weight
      0.136  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 17941 1

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC on)
      8 + 24  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC off)
      12 + 36  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      10 mins for 2 hrs
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery weight (Total)
      13.27  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      600  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      60  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      10.9  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      9.6  cm
      Depth
      3.55  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 17941 7
      Gross weight
      0.093  kg
      Nett weight
      0.066  kg
      Tare weight
      0.027  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Eartips
      3 pairs (S/M/L)
      Charging case
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      In-ear
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone ear tip

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      3 mics for each side

    • Dimensions

      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      6.21 x 2.80 x 4.89  cm
      Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
      3.21 x 2.38 x 2.07  cm
      Total weight
      0.052  kg

    • ANC features

      ANC technology
      Hybrid
      Awareness mode
      Yes
      Adaptive ANC
      Yes
      Microphone for ANC
      2 mic
      ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
      Yes

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Multi-Function touch
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Plastic shell
      contains 57% recycled post-consumer Polycarbonate TE-00132492

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