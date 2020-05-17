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  • Your beats. Your style. Your beats. Your style. Your beats. Your style.

    3000 series On ear headphones

    TAH4105WT/00

    Your beats. Your style.

    Feel like you’ve just stepped onto the dance floor. These on-ear headphones give you clear sound and powerful bass. The cushioned headband keeps things comfortable and the matte color designs let you make the music yours-in style.

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    3000 series On ear headphones

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    See all Headband

    Your beats. Your style.

    • 32mm drivers/closed-back
    • Lightweight headband
    • Compact folding
    Great sound isolation from the closed-back design

    Great sound isolation from the closed-back design

    Rich bass, clear sound

    Relive all your best dance floor moments over and over. The 32 mm neodymium drivers deliver big, bold bass and clear sound. The closed-back design delivers great sound isolation so you can enjoy every second of your favorite tracks.

    Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

    Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.

    Flat-fold design for easy storage

    Roll with the bass. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.

    Inline remote. Easily control music and calls

    Take a call. Pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The angled connector helps keep your headphones plugged in to your smart device-handy if your phone is in your pocket.

    Angled connector. Keeps your headphones plugged in

    -

    Compact foldable design for easy portability

    Real compact foldable which is excellent for travel and let you tacke your music anywhere.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Speaker diameter
      32 mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      32 ohm
      Magnet type
      NdFeB
      Frequency response
      20 - 20 000  Hz
      Maximum power input
      30 mW
      Sensitivity
      106 dB
      Type
      dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Cable length
      1.2 m
      Connector
      3.5 mm
      Microphone
      Built-in microphone

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      21.2  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      17  cm
      Gross weight
      0.96  kg
      Height
      24  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 11025 7
      Nett weight
      0.459  kg
      Tare weight
      0.501  kg

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      22.5  cm
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      5  cm
      EAN
      48 95229 11025 0
      Gross weight
      0.26  kg
      Nett weight
      0.153  kg
      Tare weight
      0.107  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      18.5  cm
      Width
      16.5  cm
      Depth
      4  cm
      Weight
      0.153  kg

    • Design

      Color
      White

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20107 1

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