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  • Your music, your color Your music, your color Your music, your color

    In-ear wired headphones

    TAE1105WT/00

    Your music, your color

    These wired in-ear headphones let you keep the music fresh while you rock your style. You get punchy bass, a bold look, and a comfortable in-ear fit. Need to use your phone’s voice assistant? Just press the in-line remote.

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    In-ear wired headphones

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    Your music, your color

    • 8.6 mm drivers for bold bass
    • A gold-plated connector
    • Secure, comfortable in-ear fit
    • Inline remote to easy control

    Punchy bass. Clear sound

    What's life on the go without your favorite tracks? These headphones deliver bold bass from powerful 8.6 mm neodymium drivers, and boast a gold-plated connector.

    Rock your sounds in real comfort

    An ergonomic acoustic tube design and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. Enjoy every second of the tunes you love.

    Inline remote. Switch from playlist to calls

    Take a call, pause your playlist-all without touching your smartphone. Great if the bass is just about to kick in and you don't want to miss the best bits.

    Easily wake your phone's voice assistant

    inline remote and you're ready to ask your voice assistant anything. Make calls, send messages, and get answers when you're on the move.

    Ergonomic acoustic tube. 3 sizes of rubber earbud cover

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    Flat cable for fewer tangles

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    Powerful 8.6 mm neodymium drivers. Gold-plated connector

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    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20 000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      8.6 mm
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      10mW
      Sensitivity
      102 dB (1k Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Finishing of connector
      gold-plated
      Connector
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      35.2  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      18.5  cm
      Gross weight
      1.097  kg
      Height
      13.9  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 11039 4
      Nett weight
      0.36  kg
      Tare weight
      0.737  kg

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      17.9  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      8.5  cm
      Height
      6.3  cm
      Nett weight
      0.045  kg
      Gross weight
      0.119  kg
      Tare weight
      0.074  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 11039 1

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.3  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      5  cm
      Depth
      2.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 11039 7
      Gross weight
      0.03  kg
      Nett weight
      0.015  kg
      Tare weight
      0.015  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      2.25  cm
      Width
      2.3  cm
      Depth
      1.2  cm
      Weight
      0.013  kg

    • Accessories

      Eartips
      3 pairs (S/M/L)

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Wearing style
      In-ear
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone ear tip

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20118 7

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      Yes
      Voice assistant activation
      Manual
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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