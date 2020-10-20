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2 year warranty
Pacifiers
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Philips Avent Freeflow pacifiers
Discontinued
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User manual - English
Important Information Manual - English
All (10)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent pacifier?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
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