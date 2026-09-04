We recommend replacing the pacifier after 4 weeks of use, for safety and hygiene reason. The pacifier should be replaced even earlier if it is damaged in any way. Replace the Philips Avent Pacifier if it is damaged in any way. Instructions to check:

Check the pacifier before each use Pull all parts of the pacifier in all directions to check for signs of weakness Make sure that the pacifier does not have any cracks

A discolored pacifier is safe to use and will not harm your baby, provided that the pacifier is in good condition.