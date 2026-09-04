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Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?

Published on 04 September 2026

The advantages of Silicone compared to Latex:

  • Highly transparent, for a natural and hygienic aspect
  • Suitable for latex allergic people
  • Silicone rubber is more durable than latex rubber
  • Sturdy - hard for baby to bite through
  • Tasteless and odorless, makes easier breast feeding compatibility. Latex smells and tastes of rubber, and can cause the baby to reject mom's breast
  • Can be sterilized using boiling water, steam or cold water method
  • Microwave resistant, and dishwasher-proof

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF349/47 , SCF376/24 , SCF376/28 , SCF376/32 , SCF091/41 , SCF091/42 , SCF087/02 , SCF087/11 , SCF349/18 , SCF091/07 , SCF091/09 , SCF091/15 , SCF091/18 , SCF376/19 , SCF376/18 , SCF376/14 , SCF376/13 , SCF376/01 , SCF349/22 , SCY762/02 , SCY761/02 , SCY763/02 , SCY764/02 , SCF099/20 , SCF080/11 , SCF080/12 , SCF349/10 , SCF222/02 , SCF222/01 , SCF223/03 , SCF085/06 , SCF085/05 , SCF085/19 , SCF085/14 , SCF223/02 , SCF376/22 , SCF376/10 , SCF376/12 , SCF376/11 , SCF376/21 , SCF816/61 , SCF821/11 , SCF821/12 , SCF821/13 , SCF810/62 , SCF810/00 , SCF810/61 , SCF813/00 , SCF813/61 , SCF813/62 , SCF244/00 , SCF652/27 , SCF653/27 , SCF654/27 , SCF655/27 , SCF656/27 , SCF635/27 , SCF194/04 , SCF194/05 , SCF212/20 , SCF213/20 , SCF244/21 , SCF244/23 , SCF344/21 , SCF344/23 , SCF194/01 , SCF186/26 , SCF176/28 , SCF176/24 , SCF172/70 , SCF172/68 , SCF172/62 , SCF172/50 , SCF169/37 , SCF631/27 , SCF632/27 , SCF633/27 , SCF634/27 , SCF194/02 , SCF651/27 , SCF170/18 , SCF172/18 , SCF139/02 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

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