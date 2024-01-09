HSP5300/01
Always on so you don't have to be
See more of what’s at your door day & night with 2K clarity, enhanced night vision & wide 160° view. Set up in minutes, either wired or with the built-in battery. Plus, continue recording even if your WiFi drops.See all benefits
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See every detail day or night with 2K image quality and enhanced night vision
Our 160 wide-angle lens captures a wide view of what's at your door, so you see everything that happens, from edge to edge.
All events are recorded on the MicroSD card* and can be reviewed once Wi-Fi is restored
Adjust the person detection filter to only get alerts when people are detected
Feel secure with the same data encryption standard trusted by banks, plus biometric recognition to safeguard your app
Suitable for any door, it can either use the built-in battery or connect to your existing doorbell wiring
Fully outdoor certified with hardwearing materials that wont crack or peel in the sun
The average customer sets up in under 2 minutes, plus it's simple to use with local support at every step
Receive immediate alerts when someone comes close, even if they don't ring the bell.
See who's at the door before you choose to answer or respond with a pre-recorded message
Create an active zone so you only get alerts when motion is detected in the active area
Simply connect your camera to Wi-Fi, and youre in control from wherever you are
Up to 128GB MicroSD card*, secured with the same data encryption standard trusted by banks.
Smart gravity sensors will activate the alarm siren and alert you if anyone tries to remove the doorbell
Let everyone at home know when theres someone at the door
General Specification
Technical Specifications
Compatability
Weight and Dimensions
Durability
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