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    Home Safety Wireless Video Doorbell

    HSP5300/01

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Always on so you don't have to be

    See more of what’s at your door day & night with 2K clarity, enhanced night vision & wide 160° view. Set up in minutes, either wired or with the built-in battery. Plus, continue recording even if your WiFi drops.

    See all benefits

    Home Safety Wireless Video Doorbell

    Similar products

    See all Security cameras

    Always on so you don't have to be

    Feel Safe. Feel Home.

    • Wired or wireless setup
    • 2K Clarity & Night Vision
    • Pre-recorded responses
    • Privacy & Activity Zones
    Day & night confidence

    Day & night confidence

    See every detail day or night with 2K image quality and enhanced night vision

    See a wider world

    See a wider world

    Our 160 wide-angle lens captures a wide view of what's at your door, so you see everything that happens, from edge to edge.

    Keeps recording even if your WiFi drops

    Keeps recording even if your WiFi drops

    All events are recorded on the MicroSD card* and can be reviewed once Wi-Fi is restored

    See only what matters with smart AI detection

    See only what matters with smart AI detection

    Adjust the person detection filter to only get alerts when people are detected

    Keep your data yours

    Keep your data yours

    Feel secure with the same data encryption standard trusted by banks, plus biometric recognition to safeguard your app

    Choose your power

    Choose your power

    Suitable for any door, it can either use the built-in battery or connect to your existing doorbell wiring

    At home in any weather

    At home in any weather

    Fully outdoor certified with hardwearing materials that wont crack or peel in the sun

    A safer home in minutes

    A safer home in minutes

    The average customer sets up in under 2 minutes, plus it's simple to use with local support at every step

    Know what's happening before the bell

    Know what's happening before the bell

    Receive immediate alerts when someone comes close, even if they don't ring the bell.

    Check who's there before answering

    Check who's there before answering

    See who's at the door before you choose to answer or respond with a pre-recorded message

    Customize your alert zone

    Customize your alert zone

    Create an active zone so you only get alerts when motion is detected in the active area

    Wi-Fi connected for total control

    Wi-Fi connected for total control

    Simply connect your camera to Wi-Fi, and youre in control from wherever you are

    Secure storage options

    Secure storage options

    Up to 128GB MicroSD card*, secured with the same data encryption standard trusted by banks.

    Anti-theft Design

    Anti-theft Design

    Smart gravity sensors will activate the alarm siren and alert you if anyone tries to remove the doorbell

    Give your doorbell a chime

    Give your doorbell a chime

    Let everyone at home know when theres someone at the door

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Functions
      Anti-Theft Tamper Alert, Records even if WiFi is lost, Privacy Zones, Customizable Alert Zones, Pre-recorded responses, Voicemail
      Wireless operation
      Yes
      Resolution
      2048 х 1536
      Two-way audio
      Yes
      Noise cancellation
      Yes
      Data encryption
      End-to-end encryption, AES 128bit
      Local storage (SD-card)
      Up to 128GB MicroSD Slot (SD card not included)
      Person detection
      Yes
      Animal detection
      No
      Real-time alerts
      Yes
      Spotlight
      No
      Siren
      Yes
      Warranty
      2 years
      WiFi Frequency
      2.4 Ghz
      Minimum Network Requirements
      2Mbps
      Image Sensor
      3MP
      Video Format
      2K
      Motion Sensor
      PIR

    • Technical Specifications

      Number in pack
      1
      Power Source
      Rechargeable Battery (5900mAh) or 8-24 VAC (existing doorbell power)
      Charger
      USB-C Charger, adapter not included (compatible with DC 5V 2A)
      Charging Time
      Around 7,5 hours
      Battery Life Expectancy
      3 months (based on 20 events during the day and 10 events at night, 10 seconds per event)

    • Compatability

      Related Accessories 1
      Chime

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      146 mm
      Product Width
      55 mm
      Product Height
      34 mm
      Product Weight
      204 g

    • Durability

      Operating Temperature
      -20°C - 50° C
      Weatherproof
      Yes
      IP rating
      IP65
      Case
      100% recycled paper

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    • *MicroSD card sold separately
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