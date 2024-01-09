HSP5310/01
Announce visitors to the whole house
Pair with a Philips Wireless Video Doorbell to notify people in the house when someone's at the door, without needing your phone on you. *PHILIPS Home Safety Wireless Video Doorbell 5000 Series is sold separately.See all benefits
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Let everyone at home know when theres someone at the door
Simply connect your chime to the doorbell without the need for any additional hub
Easy to set up and use, plug into a regular power socket and link to your doorbell via the Philips Home Safety app
Links with up to 10 chimes with a range of up to 20m depending on home layout.
Compatible with the Philips Home Safety Series 5000 Wireless Video Doorbell only
As loud as a lawn mower if you want it to be, adjustable if not
Choose one of six ringtones chimes in the app
General Specification
Technical Specifications
Compatability
Weight and Dimensions
Durability
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