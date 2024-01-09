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    Home Safety Doorbell Chime

    HSP5310/01

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Announce visitors to the whole house

    Pair with a Philips Wireless Video Doorbell to notify people in the house when someone's at the door, without needing your phone on you. *PHILIPS Home Safety Wireless Video Doorbell 5000 Series is sold separately.

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    Home Safety Doorbell Chime

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    Announce visitors to the whole house

    Feel Safe. Feel Home.

    • Instant notifications at home
    • Plug & Play Setup
    • 6 ringtones to choose from
    • Doorbell sold separately
    Instant notification in your home

    Instant notification in your home

    Let everyone at home know when theres someone at the door

    Connects directly & easily to your doorbell

    Connects directly & easily to your doorbell

    Simply connect your chime to the doorbell without the need for any additional hub

    Plugs into a regular wall socket

    Plugs into a regular wall socket

    Easy to set up and use, plug into a regular power socket and link to your doorbell via the Philips Home Safety app

    Connect multiple to hear on every floor

    Connect multiple to hear on every floor

    Links with up to 10 chimes with a range of up to 20m depending on home layout.

    For Series 5000 Wireless Video Doorbell

    For Series 5000 Wireless Video Doorbell

    Compatible with the Philips Home Safety Series 5000 Wireless Video Doorbell only

    Loud, adjustable volume

    Loud, adjustable volume

    As loud as a lawn mower if you want it to be, adjustable if not

    Choose from 6 ringtones

    Choose from 6 ringtones

    Choose one of six ringtones chimes in the app

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Ringtones
      Choose from 6 options in the app & Set volume in the app

    • Technical Specifications

      Voltage
      100-240V
      Frequency
      50/60 HZ
      Power Source
      Integrated wall plug

    • Compatability

      Related Accessories 1
      Philips Home Safety Wireless Video Doorbell

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      80 mm
      Product Width
      50 mm
      Product Height
      50 mm
      Product Weight
      56.8 g

    • Durability

      Operating Temperature
      -10°C - 45° C
      Weatherproof
      No
      IP rating
      No
      Case
      100% recycled paper
      User Manual
      100% recycled paper

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