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  • A fresh meal every day, conveniently
  • A fresh meal every day, conveniently
  • A fresh meal every day, conveniently
  • A fresh meal every day, conveniently

Discontinued

Viva CollectionFood processor

HR7757/01

1

| (1) Review

A fresh meal every day, conveniently

The new Viva Food Processor has a 5 in 1 set-up with a 3.4 L bowl, 2.2 L blender, metal grinder mill , juicer and citrus press. PowerChop technology allows for supreme chopping results.

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With large bowl and jar for the whole family

A fresh meal every day, conveniently

  • 1000 W

  • 5 in 1 setup

  • 3.4 L bowl

Large-capacity bowl and blender jar for the whole family

Large-capacity bowl and blender jar for the whole family

The extra-large 3.4-liter bowl has a working capacity of 2 liters to handle up to 7 servings of soup, 7 eggs whites or 1.7 kg of dough. A 2.2-liter blender jar handles 1.5 liters of ingredients for up to 5 smoothie portions in one go.

Odour & scratch free metal mill

Together with the strong motor, this metal mill can grind through the toughest of ingredients. Odours and taste are washed away unlike common plastic mills. Its shape allows for easy pouring.

Color coded accessory and speed combinations

Color coded accessory and speed combinations

Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

25/07/2020

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Juicer Zero!!

Hi, bought this product, tried its juicer and orange squeezer but both of them failed!! Soft fruits like apple , pears and grapes remained in big chunks and the worst thing that it start getting in the juice too!! just in the beginning machine started moving too much! Orange squeezer moves too fast to hold!! Simple is always better .. now i don’t know what to do with these two! I’ve been using philips machinery since past 15 years .. everything in my kitchen is philips but this one really disappointed me as i feel that it is a loss of money too!

This review was made for Viva Collection HR7757/01 Food processor

Date of Use 2020-06-25

This review was made for Viva Collection HR7757/01 Food processor

Date of Use 2020-06-25

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