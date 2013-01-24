Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Kitchen Appliances
for food preparation and drinks

Food preparation

  • Blender
     

    Blender

    • Finest, smoothest blender result through advance technology
    • Philips blender makes it easy with product innovation and guidiance to unlock full potential of recipes
    • Philips blender has a range of innovative accessories to deliver a great result

    View All 16 Products
  • Hand Blender
     

    Hand Blender

    • Versatile and multifunctional via a broad range of accessories
    • Intuitive speed control through the SpeedTouch technology
    • Optimal blending results with the innovative ProMix bar

    View All 9 Products
  • Food Processor
     

    Food Processor

    • Versatile solution for your kitchen needs
    • Easy processing and effortless cleaning
    • Carefully selected accessories for best results

    View All 5 Products
  • Meat Mincer
     

    Meat Mincer

    • High performance mincing thanks to powerful motor
    • Superior hygiene thanks to innovative 3 sided cleaning tool
    • Easiest set up, assembly and use

    View product
  • Chopper
     

    Chopper

    • Easy to operate with simple press on the top
    • Fine chopping with high speed blade
    • Quick and easy to clean all parts with water or simply place them in the dishwasher

    View All 2 Products
  • Mixer
     

    Mixer

    • Ensure you the smoother, creamier, no lump mixing results
    • Easy from sponge cake to hard dough
    • Versatile mixer with blending and chopping accessories (for HR157x)

    View All 3 Products

*Suggested retail price
**Specifications shown are not applicable to all products within each range.

Philips recipes

cake recipe
Use meringue to make this fabulous cake. The Kitchen machine does all the work for you!
Lemon meringue pie
muffin recipe
Try baking muffins in the Airfryer! The Viva model allows you to bake a batch of six muffins at a time and the Avance, nine muffins.
Blueberry muffins
baked bread recipe
Nothing tastes as good as freshly baked bread, use the food processor to make the dough.
Bread filled with tomatoes and olive
fresh drink recipe
A fresh drink made by your Philips Slow juicer. Full of vitamins, easy and very tasty!
Strawberry and watermelon vitamin boost
View all recipes
mobile app

Inspiring recipes and health coaching  at your finger tips

 

From nutritional information of your favorite healthy drinks to details about its health benefits, from one time recipe to full weekly programs based on your personal goals. Now you have all of these options in one place, always available to help you. Even with your shopping list.

Philips kitchen appliances

Cooking

Cooking
Read more

Kettles and teamakers

Kettles and teamakers
Read more
Register

Subscribe to our newsletter

Subscribe to receive email from Philips - Don’t miss out!

Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.