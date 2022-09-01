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  • Endless inspiration. Smoothest blends. Endless inspiration. Smoothest blends. Endless inspiration. Smoothest blends.

    7000 Series High speed blender

    HR3760/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Endless inspiration. Smoothest blends.

    With ProBlend Ultra technology, giving you the power to create ultimate variety of taste and texture and HomeID app helping uncover new possibilities. So from smoothies and soups, sauces to nut butters, you can keep the whole family happy.

    See all benefits

    7000 Series High speed blender

    Similar products

    See all Blender

    Endless inspiration. Smoothest blends.

    • ProBlend Ultra technology
    • HomeID app
    • Quick Select Programs
    Discover great recipes and fresh coffee with HomeID

    Discover great recipes and fresh coffee with HomeID

    Download the HomeID app and discover hundreds of recipes for your new blender, including fresh ideas for drinks, snacks, desserts, or even whole meals. Making healthy food choices has never tasted so good, with simple but flavourful twists on all kinds of family favourites. From healthier chocolate desserts to nutritious main courses, HomeID has recipes you'll love.

    ProBlend Ultra Technology

    ProBlend Ultra Technology

    ProBlend Ultra technology combines 3 features custom-designed to work perfectly together for ultimate variety of taste and texture just as you like it every time.

    ProBlend Ultra Jar

    ProBlend Ultra Jar

    The ProBlend Ultra jar is designed with one-of-a-kind ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.

    ProBlend Ultra Motor

    ProBlend Ultra Motor

    The ProBlend Ultra motor delivers strong 1500W power to drive the blending flow and evenly circulate all ingredients.

    ProBlend Ultra Blades

    ProBlend Ultra Blades

    The ProBlend Ultra blades are uniquely designed with a combination of a serrated blade, for crushing hard ingredients into smaller pieces, and sharp blades for slicing them into the finest texture.

    Instant selection with Quick Select Programs

    Instant selection with Quick Select Programs

    Quick select programs on digital display are defined with time and speed setting so that your favorite recipes are at your fingertips. They include; smoothie, nut-butter, dessert, soup, sauce as well as ice-crushing and cleaning functions.

    Effortless cleaning with Quick Cleaning Function

    Effortless cleaning with Quick Cleaning Function

    Activate cleaning function with a small amount of water and dish soap, enjoy hassle-free cleaning in just 2 minutes. Cleaning function removes even the stubborn residue like cake batters and nut butters.

    Dishwasher safe parts

    Dishwasher safe parts

    All detachable parts are dishwasher safe. ProBlend Ultra Blade is specially designed to prevent food particles getting trapped underneath the blades.

    Large jar capacity for the family

    Large jar capacity for the family

    2L glass jar with 1.8L effective capacity: so theres enough for all the family.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Pre-programmed settings
      Yes
      Functions
      blending
      Product type
      Blender
      Number of servings
      7
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Interface
      Preset program and rotary knob
      Cord length
      1 m
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Technology
      ProBlend Ultra Technology
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes
      Capacity level indicator
      Yes
      Jar material
      Glass
      Blade Material
      stainless steel
      Rotations per minute (RPM)
      22000
      BPA free
      Yes
      Pulse function
      Yes
      Blades detachable
      Yes
      Ability to crush ice
      Yes
      Ability to blend hot ingredients
      Yes
      Recipe book
      NA
      Noise level (standard)
      Lc = 83 dB(A)
      Warranty
      2 years
      Self-clearing functionality
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1500
      Voltage
      230
      Frequency
      50
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      NA

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      Spatula
      Included Accessories 3
      User manual
      Related Accessories 1
      Warranty Card
      Related Accessories 2
      Leaflet

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Temperature indicator
      NA
      Automatic blade stop
      Yes
      Child lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      21.6
      Product Width
      16.7
      Product Height
      44.2
      Product Weight
      4.53
      Package Length
      27
      Package Width
      29.3
      Package Height
      38.5
      Package Weight
      5.654

    • Durability

      Case
      > 90% recycled materials
      User Manual
      > 98% recycled paper

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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