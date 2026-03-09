Search terms

    Air Performer 4in1 9000 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

    FYM970/30

    The original Philips filter perfectly fits your Air Performer 9000 Series device for high performance. 3in1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander and viruses.

    Original filter for Air Performer 9000 Series

    Effectively captures 99.97% of nano-particles (1)

    • Compatible with 9000 Series Air Performer
    • In the box: 2 semi-circular filters
    • Lifespan of 3 years
    • Original Philips filter
    Compatible with Philips Air Performer 9000 Series

    Compatible with Philips Air Performer 9000 Series

    Replacement purification filter for Philips Air Performer 4in1: AMF970. You can find your model number on the bottom of the device.

    Long-lasting filter of 3 years

    Long-lasting filter of 3 years

    This original purification filter provides consistent protection for up to 3 years (2), reducing hassle and cost. Your device calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed.

    Easy click-and-release system

    Easy click-and-release system

    Maintenance is effortless with the easy click-and-release system. Simply unlock, remove, and clean or replace the filter in seconds.

    Original Philips filter for the best performance

    Original Philips filter for the best performance

    The original Philips purification filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use a genuine Philips filter.

    3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

    3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

    3-layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) – to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens, bacteria and odors.

    Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

    Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

    The indicator on the display of your Philips device notifies you when you need to replace the filter. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.

    Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

    Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

    Connect your device to the Air+ app to monitor your filter status and easily order replacements when needed.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      HEPA NanoProtect filter
      Included in the box
      2x semi-circular filter
      HEPA NanoProtect
      Yes
      Pre-filter
      Yes
      Active carbon
      Yes
      Lifetime
      3 years

    • Performance

      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      22.5 cm
      Product Width
      22.5 cm
      Product Height
      15.0 cm
      Product Weight
      0.62 kg

    • Replacement

      For Philips air purifier(s)
      FYM970

    • (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute.
    • (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
